Korea's exports to FTA partners jump 17.9% in H1

Exports to 52 countries that have open trade pacts with South Korea reached $202.5 billion in the January-June period, up 17.9 percent from $171.6 billion tallied a year ago, according to the data released by the Korea Customs Service.
Imports also rose 17.1 percent on-year to $147.9 billion over the cited period, with a trade surplus hitting $54.6 billion.
Meanwhile, Asia's fourth-largest economy saw its exports expand 15.8 percent on-year to $279.4 billion and imports vault 21 percent to $233.6 billion in the first half on the back of a global trade recovery and a rise in oil prices. The trade surplus stood at $45.8 billion over the six-month period.
South Korea's FTA partner countries, including the United States, China and the European Union, accounted for nearly 70 percent of its total trade. (Yonhap)