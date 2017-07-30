Korea Gas, POSCO Daewoo jointly bid for LNG terminal in Bangladesh

South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp. has jointly submitted a preliminary bid with POSCO Daewoo Corp. construction for a terminal for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Bangladesh, according to Korea Gas officials on Sunday.



A consortium formed by Korea Gas and POSCO Daewoo recently submitted its expression of interest to the Bangladesh government for the terminal with an annual capacity of 7.5 million tons of LNG.



SK E&S Co., an energy affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, is also believed to have submitted a preliminary bid for the project.



One U.S., two Chinese, and five Japanese firms were among the preliminary bidders.



The Bangladesh government is expected to shortlist the bidders to five next year. (Yonhap)