Apink, Heize appear on JYP’s ‘Party People’

Published : 2017-07-30 15:37
Updated : 2017-07-30 15:37

K-pop group Apink and rapper-producer Heize, whose songs have been topping local music charts, were featured on Park Jin-young’s talk show, during which they discussed stardom and past loves.

The musicians appeared on the second episode of “Party People,” producer-singer JYP’s first foray into hosting a late-night talk show.

Apink performed its hit songs “No No No” and “Mr. Chu,” and discussed the pressures of the K-pop scene.

“There was a point when I didn’t know if the public and our fans would be interested in us anymore, before releasing ‘No No No,’” said Son Na-eun.

“I sometimes start to cry when I look at fans cheering for us from the stage. I’m receiving so much love and I’m trying so hard for that love,” said Oh Ha-young.

Apink’s Yoon Bo-mi stars in “Party People.” (SBS)

Heize stars in “Party People.” (SBS)

Heize, who has been topping charts with her recent release “You, Clouds, Rain,” shared that she writes about the regrets of a past relationship in her songs.

“My first boyfriend I had after coming to Seoul was so good to me but I wasn’t able to do anything for him. I wanted to do lots of things for him after making money but he’s not here anymore.”

“Party People” airs every Saturday at 12:15 a.m. on SBS.

(doo@heraldcorp.com)



