Apink, Heize appear on JYP’s ‘Party People’

K-pop group Apink and rapper-producer Heize, whose songs have been topping local music charts, were featured on Park Jin-young’s talk show, during which they discussed stardom and past loves.The musicians appeared on the second episode of “Party People,” producer-singer JYP’s first foray into hosting a late-night talk show.Apink performed its hit songs “No No No” and “Mr. Chu,” and discussed the pressures of the K-pop scene.“There was a point when I didn’t know if the public and our fans would be interested in us anymore, before releasing ‘No No No,’” said Son Na-eun.“I sometimes start to cry when I look at fans cheering for us from the stage. I’m receiving so much love and I’m trying so hard for that love,” said Oh Ha-young.Heize, who has been topping charts with her recent release “You, Clouds, Rain,” shared that she writes about the regrets of a past relationship in her songs.“My first boyfriend I had after coming to Seoul was so good to me but I wasn’t able to do anything for him. I wanted to do lots of things for him after making money but he’s not here anymore.”“Party People” airs every Saturday at 12:15 a.m. on SBS.(doo@heraldcorp.com)