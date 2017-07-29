S. Korea unveils new powerful ballistic missile

South Korea made public a more powerful ballistic missile with improved precision-strike capability Saturday, warning North Korea against miscalculating its firepower.



Shortly after the North's announcement of another successful long-range missile launch, the Ministry of National Defense released a brief video clip of a test of the new weapon system in development led by the state-run Agency for Defense Development.



It shows two missiles being fired back-to-back from a launcher.



The first one accurately hit a simulated target, with the other destroying a bunker.



The missile features greatly increased force and preciseness, the ministry said.



Four missiles can be launched within a few seconds, which enables the South's military to carry out massive, lethal strikes in a short time, it added.



"In particular, it can destroy not only North Korea's nuclear and missile bases but also the tunnel-shaped strongholds of its artillery posing a threat to Seoul and the nearby Gyeonggi Province," the ministry said. (Yonhap)