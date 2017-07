According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation, a total of 1,308,758 domestic vehicles have been ordered to be recalled so far this year across 172 cases.The number of cars subject to recall this year is expected to exceed the country’s record high of 1,369,925 vehicles in 2004.Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world’s No. 5 carmaker by sales, were ordered to recall a combined 979,687 cars in 2017, accounting for 75 percent of the total figure.