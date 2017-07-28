JJ Project unveils teaser before comeback

JJ Project, a subunit duo of South Korean musicians JB and JinYoung of GOT7, released their music video teaser “Tomorrow, Today” and some parts of its melody on Friday.JYP Entertainment unveiled the song via YouTube, Naver TV and Kakao TV as part of JJ Project’s new album “Verse 2,” attracting the attention of K-pop fans. In the grayscale short clip, a white car drives through a forest for about 20 seconds. The new song is expected to draw excitement among the fans, as they have waited for five years for JJ Project’s follow-up.JJ Project previously made waves with its rebellious hip-hop dance song “Bounce,” shot in a classroom.“You can see grown-up JB and JinYoung in this new album by JJ Project after five years,” according to JYP Entertainment. “JB and JinYoung, who were 18 in the first debut in JJ Project, are now 23. They learned a lot through the years and their development as artists are reflected in this album, a portrait of the two artists.”JJ Project will officially release the new mini album “Verse 2” on Monday.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)