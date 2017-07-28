Air Busan launches charter flights to Vientiane, Hanoi

BUSINESS

Air Busan Co. said Friday it will launch charter flights to Vientiane later in the day.



The budget carrier, which is an affiliate of Asiana Airlines Inc., will fly flights to the Laotian capital from Gimhae International Airport at 10:05 p.m. every Friday and Monday until Aug. 29.





(Yonhap)

The Busan-based low-cost carrier also began flying charter flights to Hanoi from Daegu on Thursday.The charter flights to the Vietnamese capital will be flown at 10:20 p.m. every Thursday and Sunday until Aug. 28.Air Busan said it will consider launching regular flights to Vientiane and Hanoi after reviewing the number of passengers using the charter flights.Air Busan currently operates a fleet of 20 planes -- six 152-seat A320 jets and 14 larger A321 jets. (Yonhap)