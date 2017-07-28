Lorde, Major Lazer to headline 2017 Jisan Valley Rock Festival

Poster for Jisan Valley Rock Music & Arts Festival (CJ E&M)

Jisan Valley Rock Music & Arts Festival, one of South Korea’s biggest summer music events, began its three-day run Friday, signaling the start of the country’s summer music festival season.The music event, now in its eighth year, kicked off at the Jisan Forest Resort in Icheon, just outside the capital Seoul, in Gyeonggi Province. CJ E&M, the organizer of the festival, expects 90,000 music fans will congregate at the event, which runs until Sunday.The event is comprised of a total of four stages. Grammy award-winning New Zealand singer Lorde, American electronic dance trio Major Lazer and Slowdive, a British dream pop rock band, are set to headline the opening day shows on the marquee “The V” stage.South Korean bands Nell, Jannabi and Peterpan Complex will also perform on the first day. The event will shift into an electronic dance music mode in the wee hours, with Vandi, Garenz and Rana taking to the EDM music stage “The Cave” that starts at midnight.The event will feature some 100 acts in total throughout the three-day run. Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros and Gorillaz, a British “virtual band” led by Damon Albarn of Blur will headline the event on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.This year’s festival will be held under the theme of “hide-and-seek.” Along with music, organizers of this year’s show will offer visitors a chance to find various art pieces hidden throughout the venue. (Yonhap)