Girls’ Generation to prerelease song Aug. 4

A teaser image of Tiffany of Girls‘ Generation (S.M. Entertainment)

Fans hotly anticipating the return of Girls’ Generation will get a surprise treat next week, as the girl group will release songs from its upcoming album “Holiday Night” online ahead of its official release on Aug. 7According to its agency S.M. Entertainment, the 10 songs of various genres from the album will be made available for download at major online music sales websites including Melon, Genie and Naver Music.The album features double lead tracks of “All Night” -- written by songwriter Kenzie -- and “Holiday,” for which Seohyeon wrote the lyrics.The upcoming album is part of the group’s project to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut.Girls’ Generation, one of the longest-running K-pop groups in Korea, was recently selected as No. 1 on Billboard’s list of 10 best K-pop girl groups of the past decade.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)