Healthy-ish grain bowl and other new eats at Bimbom’s second outlet

Bimbom’s Seoul Forest outlet serves up new additions like “eggnolia” -- a pesto quinoa and barley grain bowl topped with pickled red beets, avocado and a poached egg -- and eggs Benedict (left) topped with salmon gravlax and a basil pesto-infused hollandaise sauce. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Bimbom opened its second location in Seongsu-dong near Seoul Forest on July 5. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

In a residential area of Seongsu-dong rapidly morphing into a clutch of eateries and cafes, Bimbom owners Sim Ka-young and Kim Tae-kyung found a second home for their famous brunch-friendly eats.“We came here by chance and had that feeling right away,” said co-owner and designer Kim, 43. “It felt like the neighborhood I grew up in.”While visiting Seongsu-dong, the husband-and-wife team stumbled across the current location for their second store and signed the contract immediately.Known for their egg-centric dishes, the duo first opened Bimbom in Seoul’s Hannam-dong in 2011 before moving the eatery to their current spot in Gyeongnidan-gil.Kim and Sim then briefly ran another outlet in Busan before deciding to focus solely on their original Seoul store. Plans were not to open another location until the duo happened upon the ideal spot in Seongsu-dong.With their second outlet, which opened July 5 near Seoul Forest, Sim and Kim added a few new items to the menu, including a grain bowl and eggs Benedict adorned with salmon and pesto.The grain bowl, currently only available at the Seoul Forest location, uses wholesome ingredients to create a varied range of toothsome flavors and textures.Fried chickpeas add a nutty pop to a mixture of quinoa, barley and spinach that has been seasoned with fragrant basil pesto. Pickled red beets add a vibrant purple-red hue and a sweet tang to an already colorful bowl of fortifying grains. An expertly poached egg and creamy slices of avocado complete the dish.Sim and Kim call this dish “eggnolia,” which Sim explains is a combination of the words “egg,” their signature ingredient, and “magnolia,” which is meant to symbolize nature.“The name is meant to signify food that is made with healthy ingredients,” said co-owner and chef Sim, 39.In addition to their healthy-ish grain bowl, eggs Benedict made with salmon gravlax is also a new addition exclusive to Bimbom’s Seoul Forest location.Dill-flecked gravlax tops cooked spinach, onions and an English muffin. Poached eggs crown everything and the whole affair is draped with a basil pesto-infused hollandaise sauce for a fresh-tasting take on a classic brunch dish.One can enjoy all these eats, including their popular multi-tiered brunch tasting menu, while gazing out the floor-length windows at Seoul Forest.Sitting at one of eight ochre tables in an airy space overlooking verdant greenery and a tennis court, it is not hard to see what prompted Sim and Kim to immediately take to this spot, with its pastoral view and tranquil location.Less than a month into business, Sim and Kim are still working on the menu.“We are thinking of doing breakfast,” said Sim.Bimbom Seoul Forest Store1F, 685-456 Seongsu-dong 1-ga, Seoul(02) 466-8790Open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Mondays through TuesdaysBrunch eats cost 14,000 won to 17,000 won, sides cost 2,000 won to 5,000 won, the brunch tasting menu costs 44,000 wonBy Jean Oh(oh_jean@heraldcorp.com)