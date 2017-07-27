Rural village in Korea exposed to nudist resort

A nudist lodge located in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province (Yonhap)

“When I go to the mountain to pick herbs, their naked bodies inadvertently enter my sight,” a furious resident said about a nudist resort located in his village.The controversial nudist resort is in a two-story building operated by a Korea-based naturist group. It is located 100-200 meters away from a residential area of the rural village in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province.The nudist lodge was started in 2009, but had its operations suspended due to fierce opposition from nearby residents -- until just a few weeks ago. Villagers say they started spotting people in the altogether around the lodge on weekends.One member from the naturist group laid bare his feelings, saying, “Our lodge is located on privately owned land, quite a way off from the residential area.” He stressed that they could do as they please in the space they own.Despite receiving angry complaints from villagers, police also admitted they could not forbid the group from strutting around in the buff -- as long as they keep their birthday suits to their private space.Though no official sanctions can be imposed, villagers have come up with their own measures to express their bare dissatisfaction, such as by putting up banners and organizing a rally against nudity.By Kim Min-joo/ Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)