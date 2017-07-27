Kogas completes safety checks for LNG facilities

The safety checks were conducted as a part of the government’s summer electricity supply plan, it added.
|A Kogas gas supply facility in Busan (Kogas)
With Kogas Senior Executive Vice President Kim Young-do in charge, the nation’s largest gas buyer checked the storage and supply equipment at its facilities.
“With thorough safety inspections, Kogas will try its best to stabilize electricity supply with safe measures, as LNG facilities play an important role in the country’s electricity supply during the summer,” Kim said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)