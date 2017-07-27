[Graphic News] Korean ranked 6th coolest nationality: CNN

Rookie K-pop group K.A.R.D goes strong on Billboard charts

Published : 2017-07-27 19:00
Updated : 2017-07-27 19:00

Mixed-gender K-pop group K.A.R.D ranked No. 3 on Billboard’s World Album Chart with its debut EP “Hola Hola.”

The album also came in at No. 46 on the Independent Album chart and No. 25 on the Heatseekers Album chart.

“Hola Hola,” the lead track, secured the No. 4 spot on the World Digital Song Sales chart, while other tracks “I Can’t Stop” and “Living Good” ranked No. 10 and No. 12, respectively. 

K.A.R.D (DSP Media)
Though it has been only a week since the group debuted on July 19, K.A.R.D, consisting of J.seph, B.M, Jeon So-min and Jeon Ji-woo, has already built up a large following internationally. 

The rookie group, which was introduced as among the top five K-pop acts to watch in 2017 by Billboard, made it to Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales charts with its three predebut singles: “Oh NaNa,” “Don’t Recall” and “Rumor.”

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

