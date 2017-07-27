Rookie K-pop group K.A.R.D goes strong on Billboard charts

The album also came in at No. 46 on the Independent Album chart and No. 25 on the Heatseekers Album chart.
“Hola Hola,” the lead track, secured the No. 4 spot on the World Digital Song Sales chart, while other tracks “I Can’t Stop” and “Living Good” ranked No. 10 and No. 12, respectively.
|K.A.R.D (DSP Media)
The rookie group, which was introduced as among the top five K-pop acts to watch in 2017 by Billboard, made it to Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales charts with its three predebut singles: “Oh NaNa,” “Don’t Recall” and “Rumor.”
