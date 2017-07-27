Miracles in pairs

Twins share more than their mother’s womb. They share tears, laughter, failures, achievements, envy and even at times prejudice.



Korea is among countries seeing an increasing number of twins, triplets and more, as more women are having children at a later age, which often leads to higher chances of conceiving multiple babies, such as through artificial insemination.



Some couples even work on conceiving multiple babies at one time for the sake of efficiency or due to time constraints.



Tomorrow’s weekender will look at Korea’s “twin fever,” including the trials and errors of raising them, the joys and difficulties of growing up with a twin, as well as policies and trends related to twins.