Girls’ Generation confirms Aug. 7 album release

A teaser image of Yoona (S.M. Entertainment)

Girls’ Generation will make its long-awaited return next month with the release of its sixth studio album “Holiday Night” on Aug. 7.According to S.M. Entertainment, the album will consist of 10 songs of various genres, including the tracks “All Night” and “Holiday.”In anticipation of the new album, the group released online teaser images and an interview video of Yoona on its official homepage Thursday. The agency said it will release teasers featuring other members in the following days.The upcoming album is part of Girls’ Generation’s project to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its debut.One of the longest-running K-pop groups in Korea, it was recently selected as No. 1 on Billboard’s list of 10 best K-pop girl groups of the past decade.Prior to the album’s release, the group will hold a fan event, “Girls’ Generation 10th Anniversary - Holiday to Remember,” at Olympic Park in eastern Seoul.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)