[Monitor] Korea’s growth slows on weak exports

South Korea’s economic growth slackened in the second quarter of this year from a year ago due to slower exports, mainly in shipments of transportation equipment, petrochemicals and chemical products, data from the Bank of Korea showed Thursday.Exports declined 3 percent from the previous quarter and 0.1 percent from the previous year.But demand for semiconductors remained strong.Meanwhile, consumer sentiment improved under the Moon Jae-in government, with more spending on durable goods, such as home appliances and handsets, but less spending on clothes and shoes.