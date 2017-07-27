[Monitor] Korea’s growth slows on weak exports

New literature translation award to match global sensibilities

Published : 2017-07-27
Updated : 2017-07-27 16:24


South Korea’s economic growth slackened in the second quarter of this year from a year ago due to slower exports, mainly in shipments of transportation equipment, petrochemicals and chemical products, data from the Bank of Korea showed Thursday.

Exports declined 3 percent from the previous quarter and 0.1 percent from the previous year.

But demand for semiconductors remained strong.

Meanwhile, consumer sentiment improved under the Moon Jae-in government, with more spending on durable goods, such as home appliances and handsets, but less spending on clothes and shoes.

