Korean fencing enjoys best finish at world championships

South Korean fencing has wrapped up the annual world championships in Germany with its best finish ever.



South Korea ranked third overall with a gold and two silver medals at the 2017 World Fencing Championships that concluded in Leipzig, Germany, on Wednesday (local time).



The lone gold came from the men's sabre team competition, where South Korea defeated Hungary 45-22.



It was South Korea's first world title, team or individual, since Won Yoo-young's gold in the men's individual sabre event at the 2010 championships.



It was also the country's first gold at the world championships in the sabre team event, men's or women's.



Gu Bon-gil, a member of the sabre team, grabbed an individual silver medal.



The other silver came from the women's sabre team, which fell to Italy 45-27 in the final. This was South Korea's first world championships medal in the women's sabre team competition.

In this EPA photo, members of the South Korean men's sabre team (from L) -- Oh Sang-uk , Gu Bon-gil, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Jung-hwan -- celebrate their victory over Hungary in the gold medal match at the World Fencing Championships in Leipzig, Germany, on July 24, 2017. (Yonhap)

On the final day of the competition, the women's epee team ended in fourth place, falling to Poland 33-23 in the bronze medal contest.The men's foil team finished fifth.South Korea has won more medals before but has never finished higher at the world championships.In 2010, South Korea captured a gold and three bronze medals, but finished fifth in the overall standings. (Yonhap)