NBA star Stephen Curry arrives in Korea

Two-time National Basketball Association MVP Stephen Curry arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for his Asian corporate tour.



Curry landed in a private jet at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center with his younger brother Seth Curry of the Dallas Mavericks. The high-scoring guard for the Golden State Warriors will stay in Seoul until Friday for his Asian tour with athletics apparel brand Under Armour. He visited three Chinese cities -- Beijing, Chengdu and Hangzhou -- before coming to South Korea for the first time.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry arrives at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in Seoul on July 26, 2017. (Yonhap)

Curry was welcomed by avid basketball fans here -- with some of them waiting more than 10 hours for the 2016 NBA scoring champion. The 29-year-old American signed autographs for some 50 fans before leaving the airport.Curry will hold clinics for young players and take part in a mini basketball game with fans on Thursday at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul. On Friday, he will have a private meet-and-greet with fans at an Under Armour store in Seoul and will also take part in popular television entertainment show "Infinite Challenge" before leaving the country.Curry was voted the NBA's regular season MVP in 2014-2015, and again in the 2015-2016 season. He won the NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015 and this year after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Yonhap)