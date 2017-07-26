Video shows Korean woman strip-dancing in Suwon, goes viral

(Yonhap)

A video that captures an unidentified woman dancing naked for 20 minutes in the streets of Suwon has been going viral via social media. Police are now trying to arrest the woman for violating regulations.According to witnesses and the video posted online Wednesday, a woman presumed to be in her 20s or 30s stripped while dancing in front of an arcade around midnight last Thursday.She started dancing in her underwear, then took those off as well and continued dancing.Some passers-by can be heard shouting, “Put on your clothes!” and “Stop!” but no one stepped in to block her from dancing naked. There has been speculation that fears of sexual harassment accusations may have played a role.One witness said, “The woman danced angrily and shrieked several times. Most passers-by just watched her dance and filmed the scene with their phones.”The woman later put on her clothes and left. Police belatedly discovered the incident through the video and are now looking to identify her.By Kim Min-joo (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)