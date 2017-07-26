UN says Japan backpedaling on sex slavery

The UN has downgraded its assessment on Japan’s efforts to resolve the issue of wartime sex slavery, citing its failure to provide recognition of responsibility, a public apology and full reparations, documents showed Wednesday.



The UN Human Rights Committee released a report monitoring Tokyo’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights for its regular session, scheduled for July 3-28 in Geneva, Switzerland.



The panel, which consists of 18 independent international experts, has been taking and evaluating two batches of Japan’s replies since it offered its concluding observations in July 2014.





Former comfort woman Kil Won-ok (left) is seen during a protest against a 2015 settlement on Japan`s wartime sex slavery in front of the Japanese Embassy in downtown Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)