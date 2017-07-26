LOT Polish Airlines adds 8th Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

The 787-8 will be used on LOT Polish Airlines’ expanded routes to Seoul and Tokyo, as well as the Warsaw-Newark route that begins service in August.
|LOT Polish Airlines‘ 787-8 Dreamliner (LOT Polish Airlines)
The airline said that it is planning to receive the first of four 787-9 Dreamliners next April and that it will be one of the first airlines in the world to receive the single-aisle jet Boeing 737 MAX 8 in November this year.
Since adding the long-haul B787s to its fleet, LOT Polish Airlines has been focusing on developing long-haul flights to destinations such as Seoul, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Newark.
LOT Polish Airlines is continuing to expand its fleet as part of its growth strategy through to 2020, according to the company. Its goal is to double its passenger numbers, flight services and planes in order to become one of the largest airlines in central and Eastern Europe.
LOT Polish Airlines currently services five flights a week from Incheon to Warsaw.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)