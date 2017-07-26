[Photo News] VIXX heads for Southeast Asia after Japan gig

VIXX has wrapped up concerts in three Japanese cities and is set to kick off its fan meeting tour in Southeast Asia, its agency said Wednesday.According to Jellyfish Entertainment, the boy band will kick off its tour Thursday with a show at KL Live Center in Kuala Lumpur. It will perform at the Kasablanka Hall in Jakarta on Saturday.The group will wrap up the tour at Muang Thai GMM Live House in Bangkok on Sunday.The band performed in Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka, where it showcased hits including “Fantasy,” “Desperate,” “Love Me Do” and “Good Night & Good Morning.”Its leader N thanked Japanese fans and promised them that the group would continue to make good memories with them.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)photo credit: Jellyfish Entertainment