EXO ranks 87 in Billboard 200, its highest rank ever

EXO (S.M. Entertainment)

EXO has taken the No. 87 spot on the Billboard 200 with “The War: The 4th Album,” the highest spot the K-pop group has ever reached.The latest album by EXO entered the chart between the Chainsmokers’ “Collage” and Journey’s “Journey‘s Greatest Hits.” Jay-Z’s “4:44” retained its place at the top spot.EXO had previously cracked the list with “Exodus” in 2015, which went to No. 95 spot. It also took 129th place in 2014 with its subgroup Exo-K’s “Overdose.”The highest place taken by a K-pop act in the chart history is BTS’ “Wings” album,” which peaked at No. 26 in 2016.EXO is one of most popular and influential K-pop acts, having broken the 100 million view mark on YouTube five times with “Overdose,” “Growl,” “Call Me Baby,“ “Monster” and “Wolf.”By Yoon Min-sik