EXO ranks 87 in Billboard 200, its highest rank ever

The latest album by EXO entered the chart between the Chainsmokers’ “Collage” and Journey’s “Journey‘s Greatest Hits.” Jay-Z’s “4:44” retained its place at the top spot.
|EXO (S.M. Entertainment)
EXO had previously cracked the list with “Exodus” in 2015, which went to No. 95 spot. It also took 129th place in 2014 with its subgroup Exo-K’s “Overdose.”
The highest place taken by a K-pop act in the chart history is BTS’ “Wings” album,” which peaked at No. 26 in 2016.
EXO is one of most popular and influential K-pop acts, having broken the 100 million view mark on YouTube five times with “Overdose,” “Growl,” “Call Me Baby,“ “Monster” and “Wolf.”
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)