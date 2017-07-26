Samsung's share in Chinese smartphone market estimated at 3%

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co.'s share of the Chinese smartphone market for the second quarter is estimated at 3 percent, data showed Wednesday, remaining in doldrums as Chinese rivals continued to roll out price-competitive models.According to the data compiled by Counterpoint Research, Chinese smartphone makers took up 87 percent of their home market in the April-June period. The top four brands -- Huawei Technologies Co., OPPO Electronics, Vivo Mobile Communications Co., and Xiaomi Inc. -- took up 69 percent, it added."Huawei and Vivo were the fastest-growing brands followed by OPPO and Xiaomi, together cementing the top four spots and extending their lead over Apple and Samsung by a wide margin," the researcher said.Following the strong dominance of Chinese players, Samsung, a major global smartphone maker, managed a poor showing in the April-June period, down from 7 percent posted a year earlier.US archrival Apple Inc. accounted for 8.2 percent over the period, standing almost unchanged from 8.5 percent tallied last year. (Yonhap)