Science ministry to be renamed Wednesday

The current science minstry will be renamed as part of government restructuring taking effect Wednesday.



The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning will now be called the Ministry of Science and ICT.



The address of its website will change from www.msip.go.kr to www.msit.go.kr, after the ministry’s new abbreviation.



The ministry will unveil its new sign in a ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday.



The renamed ministry will have a vice ministerial “science innovation headquarters,” which will handle government policies related to science and technology.



Also, new bureaus and departments will be formed to better evaluate the progress of governmental research and development projects.



Under the new structure, there will be a staff of 777 at the ministry, down from 816. (Yonhap)