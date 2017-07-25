Dance in the rain in Seoul’s rain festival this week

When was the last time that you got soaked in the rain without worrying about acid rain or toxic pollutants in the air?The Seoul Metropolitan Government will be holding a festival that allows the chance to play in the rain from Thursday to Saturday at Seoul Plaza. The event uses recycled and chlorinated rainwater. There will be a swimming pool with slides, as well as programs and activities including a water gun fight.A special booth will provide participants a chance to experience national disasters through artificial rainstorms and gusts.“By experiencing the extreme natural disaster situations, children can raise their awareness of weather conditions and how to be prepared,” said the city government.All activities will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From 8 p.m., there will be movie screenings and concerts featuring indie band 10cm and Geeks.For more information, visit http://festival.seoul.go.kr/waterBy Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)