SK Holdings buys 11.77% of e-Shang Redwood

(SK)

SK Holdings announced it would buy 11.77 percent of Chinese logistics firm e-Shang Redwood Group’s newly issued stock, worth some 372 billion won ($333.3 million), in a disclosure Tuesday.The holding company of South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate in market capitalization aims to tap into the “explosive growth in e-commerce market” in China through the purchase, the firm said in a release.SK Holdings’ decision in the board meeting Tuesday came in tandem with the purchase of pharmaceutical firm Bristol-Myers Squibb’s manufacturing facility in Ireland in June and the acquisition of silicon wafer maker LG Siltron in a 620 billion won deal in January.In 2016, e-Shang Cayman merged with Singaporean firm Redwood Group Asia, five years after e-Shang was founded, to expand its presence in the logistics sector following the boom in e-commerce in China. E-Shang Redwood operates logistics facilities in China, Japan and Singapore, and is seeking penetration in South Korea with its first logistics center under construction in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.(consnow@heraldcorp.com)