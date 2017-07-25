SK Holdings buys 11.77% of e-Shang Redwood

The holding company of South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate in market capitalization aims to tap into the “explosive growth in e-commerce market” in China through the purchase, the firm said in a release.
|(SK)
In 2016, e-Shang Cayman merged with Singaporean firm Redwood Group Asia, five years after e-Shang was founded, to expand its presence in the logistics sector following the boom in e-commerce in China. E-Shang Redwood operates logistics facilities in China, Japan and Singapore, and is seeking penetration in South Korea with its first logistics center under construction in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
