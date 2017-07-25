Seoul’s push for stronger missiles could irk China again: experts

South Korea’s push for stronger ballistic missiles may boost its deterrence capability against North Korea, but it would require a renegotiation of a military pact with the US and may prompt opposition from China, experts said Tuesday.



In his first summit with US President Donald Trump last month, President Moon Jae-in floated the idea that the bilateral missile guideline pact be revised so that Seoul can double the maximum payload of its ballistic missile warheads from the current 500 kilograms, according to government sources.



The offer was met with a positive response from Trump and is likely to be discussed during the allies’ annual high-profile security meetings later this year, such as the Security Consultative Meeting and the Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue, the sources added.



But renegotiating the bilateral agreement would be an uphill battle, analysts noted, as it could provoke strong opposition from neighboring countries, in particular China, which may see South Korea’s enhanced missile capability as a security threat.







South Korea`s Hyunmoo 2A ballistic missile. Yonhap