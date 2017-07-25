Top prosecutor calls for 'back-to-basics' at inauguration

(Yonhap)

Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il arrives at the Supreme Prosecutors` Office in Seoul on July 25, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new chief prosecutor on Tuesday asked his officials to go back to the fundamentals in carrying out duties as public servants to realize social justice and rebuild the "lost trust" of the public."We need to focus our efforts on protecting our constitutional values and law and order, while sternly handling the investigations into any corruption cases," Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il said in his inauguration speech.He was officially appointed by President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day, three weeks after the president named him to lead the state prosecution.The career prosecutor, who last held the post of head of the Busan High Prosecutors' Office, is known for his ample experience in high-profile probes involving big businesses and politicians, a key factor cited for his nomination.Moon called for transparency in the prosecution, which sticks to given procedures and principles required in the investigation process."I promise you that I will be the prop and foundation for protecting (the prosecution's) political neutrality and independence," he said.His remarks are in line with the key policy of the liberal president who has vowed to reform the prosecution, long blamed for being swayed by politics and monopoly of its investigative authority, into a more transparent and independent organization.He vowed to sternly deal with any irregularities within its own circles, as the country has recently seen growing corruption cases involving former and sitting prosecutors and judges."I believe it's time to give assurance to the public and society that we can make a change," Moon added. (Yonhap)