Crackdown lauched on sex crimes at beaches

Counseling booths will be set up until Aug. 11 at makeshift police stations near the beaches, including Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung and Haeundae Beach in Busan, to receive reports and provide support to victims.
They also plan to distribute leaflets to raise awareness that clandestine photos of others is subject to punishment.
|(Yonhap)
South Korea has seen a surge in the number of sex crimes involving secret cameras in recent years. The number of cases increased from 517 in 2006 to 7,730 in 2015, according to prosecutors.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)