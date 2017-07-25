Hip-hop artist Primary to return with new EP on Aug. 4

|Primary (Amoeba Culture)
“Primary has put utmost effort into the upcoming EP. Every song from the EP will be great enough to be chosen as a lead track,” an agency official said.
The hit-maker gained recognition in the Korean hip-hop scene in 2004 by collaborating with Dynamic Duo and Garion. Primary officially debuted in 2006 with the album “Daily Apartment,” which featured rapper Beenzino. For the promotion of the album, Primary donned a cardboard mask with a bird beak on it, which remains his signature costume to date.
He has released several hits, such as “Johnny,” “?” and “See Through,” all of which swept local music charts in 2012. As a producer, he has worked with artists such as Supreme Team, Dynamic Duo and MBLAQ.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)