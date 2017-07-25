[Monitor] Korean firms increase spending on US lobbying

Korea’s leading exporters have raised their lobbying activities in the US since the inauguration of the Donald Trump administration, data by the US Senate Lobbying Disclosure Database showed Tuesday.Samsung Electronics spent $1.47 million on lobbying activities in the first half of this year, triple the $490,000 spent in the same period last year.Trade issues, including the bilateral free trade agreement, North America Free Trade Agreement, Trans-Pacific Partnership, trade restrictions and foreign investment in the US were cited as major lobbying subjects.Posco resumed its US lobbying efforts for the first time in 14 years, on the back of Washington’s stronger import restrictions and anti-dumping tariffs on steel.