Black Pink, Sechskies to perform at 2017 BOAF in October

K-pop acts Black Pink and Sechskies will perform at the 2017 Busan One Asia Festival in October, according to organizers Tuesday.



The two groups, along with GFriend and Ailee, were part of the second roster of K-pop artists announced by Busan Metropolitan City, set to perform at the festival scheduled for Oct 22-31 in South Korea's second-largest city in the southeastern coast.





(YG Entertainment)

Leading idol bands Apink, B.A.P, Astro and indie duo Bolbbalgan4 were previously announced to take part in this year's BOAF. The third and final batch of artists will be announced next month.BOAF is an annual Korean culture festival celebrating the vibrant culture of Busan. Music events, a food market, a cosmetics and beauty convention and cultural conferences will be held across various venues throughout the city.The event attracted 252,927 visitors, including 32,812 foreign tourists, last year, according to the city. (Yonhap)