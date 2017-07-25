Twice's Japanese debut album sells over 200,000 copies

K-pop sensation Twice's inaugural Japanese album has sold over 200,000 copies, according to its agency Tuesday.



"#TWICE" has sold 200,018 copies in Japan since the June 28 release there, JYP Entertainment said, citing a tally from Oricon, Japan's key music sales tracker.



The album remains one of the top selling records in the country, ranking fifth on Oricon's daily album sales chart as of Sunday.





(JYP Entertainment)

The record holds Twice's past hit songs both in Japanese and Korean. It topped nine Apple iTunes charts, including in Japan, Indonesia, Macau and Malaysia, upon release.The nine-member girl group, which has two Japanese members, has stormed the K-pop scene since its debut about a year and a half ago. Starting with its debut song "Ooh-Ahh," Twice has had five consecutive No. 1 tracks -- others being "Cheer Up," "TT," "Knock Knock" and its most recent hit track "Signal" -- at home. (Yonhap)