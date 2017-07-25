Brit Chris Froome wins 2017 Tour de France

The victory was the most challenging of Froome’s general classification victories. It was his smallest margin of victory (54 seconds, over Rigoberto Uran), and marked the first time he had ceded control of the leader’s yellow jersey later than the eighth stage. He also did not capture a stage victory, becoming only the seventh rider since the Tour’s inception in 1903 to win the general classification without a single stage victory.
“Every Tour is hard. It’s difficult to say which was the hardest; every year you suffer,” said Froome, But he added that this year had definitely been his narrowest victory.
|British cyclist Chris Froome celebrates winning the 2017 Tour de France. (Yonhap)
French rider Warren Barguil won the mountains classification’s polka dot jersey, and British rider Simon Yates won the young rider classification’s white jersey. Froome’s Team Sky won the team classification, holding it for the entire race.
Only cycling greats Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernald Hinault and Miguel Indurain, who each have five titles, have more Tour victories than Froome, who will likely enter next year’s Tour again the presumptive favorite.
By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)