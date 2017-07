South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning, as investors opted to cash in recent gains after the market closed at a fresh-high level in the previous session.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 3.83 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,447.70 as of 11:15 a.m.Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.98 percent, while major chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.92 percent.LG Chem, the country's top chemical company, fell 1.19 percent, while AmorePacific, the No. 1 cosmetics maker, was down 1.38 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,117.10 won against the US dollar, down 3.10 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)