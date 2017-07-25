Corporate direct financing jumps 34.8% in H1

(Yonhap)

South Korean companies' equity and debt sales jumped 34.8 percent on year in the first half, due mainly to a rise in corporate bond issuance, government data showed Tuesday.Local companies raised 82.1 trillion won ($73.5 billion) by selling stocks and bonds in the January-June period, compared with 60.3 trillion won in April, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.Stock sales, including three initial public offerings, reached some 4.9 trillion won, up 39.2 percent on-year.Netmarble Games Corp. sold about 2.7 trillion won worth of shares in late April before debuting on the country's main stock market May 12 to become the most valuable game publisher in the country.The value of corporate bonds issued in the six-month period, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities, also climbed 34.5 percent on year to 77.1 trillion won.The outstanding value of bonds issued by South Korean businesses came to 431.1 trillion won as of the end of last month, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier.