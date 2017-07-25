Korea wins men's team sabre gold at world championships

South Korea's men's sabre fencing team has won its first ever gold at the world championships.



The quartet of Gu Bon-gil, Kim Jung-hwan, Oh Sang-uk and Kim Jun-ho beat Hungary 45-22 at the International Fencing Federation World Championships in Leipzig, Germany, on Monday (local time) to win the gold medal for the first time.



This is the first time that South Korea grabbed a gold medal at the worlds since Won Woo-young topped men's individual sabre in 2010. It is also the first team gold at the worlds since the women's foil team reached the top of the podium in 2005. The men's sabre team previously took bronze in 2013 and silver in 2014.



South Korea, the 2012 Olympic champion, cruised past China 45-20 in the round of 16 and defeated Romania 45-32 in the quarters. The men's team then edged out the United States 45-44 to reach the final.



Gu, currently ranked world No. 1 men's sabre, now has two medals at the worlds in Leipzig. He earlier won silver in individual sabre. (Yonhap)

This photo provided by the Korean Fencing Federation on June 20, 2017, shows the men's sabre team. From left are Oh Sang-uk, Gu Bon-gil, Kim Jung-hwan and Kim Jun-ho. (Yonhap)