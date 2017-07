The CEO of the local dessert cafe franchise MangoSix has been found dead in his house in southern Seoul, police said Tuesday.





(Yonhap)

The body of Kang Hoon, known for his sprawling coffee franchise business, was discovered by his subordinate in a bathroom in his house in Seocho-dong at 5:46 p.m. on Monday, investigators said. No suicide note was found.His death came after he recently filed for corporate rehabilitation. (Yonhap)