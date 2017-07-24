Giants’ manager Bochy: Hwang Jae-gyun’s return to majors ‘strong possibility’

|San Francisco Giants' third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun dives for a ground ball. (Yonhap)
“He just wasn’t getting a lot of playing time with Nunez here,” Bochy said, “(He) needs consistent at-bats right now.”
Bochy also explained the move as one of roster flexibility, saying, “We felt like we needed an outfielder today. We’re a little thin in the outfield, and so we made the change.” Sending Hwang down the minors allowed the Giants to call up Orlando Calixte, who can play both infield and outfield.
Bochy closed the interview by reiterating his belief in Hwang, saying “It’s tough. He’s a good player, and there’s a very good possibility that he’ll be back.”
Hwang will report to the Sacramento River Cats, the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, on Thursday. But with Bochy’s confidence, and the fact that the Giants have been exploring trade options involving Nunez, Hwang may not be in the minors for long.
By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)