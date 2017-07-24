Gangneung temple stays for foreigners offered for 10,000 won

The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism said that five selected temples in Gangwon Province -- Naksansa, Baekdamsa, Samhwasa, Shinheungsa and Woljeongsa -- will offer the two-day program tailored for foreign visitors from Aug. 18-28, and the cost is set at 10,000 won ($8.90).
The special program is being prepared as the nation is scheduled to host the Winter Olympics in February 2018.
To apply for this event, visit eng.templestay.com. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Aug. 16.
|(Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)
By Kim Min-joo / Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)