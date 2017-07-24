Gangneung temple stays for foreigners offered for 10,000 won

(Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)

By Kim Min-joo / Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)

An affordable temple stay program for foreigners will be available next month, a local Buddhist body said Tuesday.The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism said that five selected temples in Gangwon Province -- Naksansa, Baekdamsa, Samhwasa, Shinheungsa and Woljeongsa -- will offer the two-day program tailored for foreign visitors from Aug. 18-28, and the cost is set at 10,000 won ($8.90).The special program is being prepared as the nation is scheduled to host the Winter Olympics in February 2018.To apply for this event, visit eng.templestay.com. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Aug. 16.