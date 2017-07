(Yonhap)

South Korea plans to repay 3.5 trillion won worth of state bonds next month ahead of their maturity, the finance ministry said Monday.The government will repay 1.5 trillion won worth of treasury bonds on Aug. 2, 1 trillion won worth of bonds on Aug. 11 and 1 trillion won worth of debt on Aug. 23.The treasury bonds include five-year bonds that will mature in March 2018 and three-year bonds that will mature in June 2018, according to the ministry.