Winner to return with new album next month

Its agency YG Entertainment uploaded teaser images along with the album‘s title “Our Twenty For” and the release date via its blog at www.yg-life.com.
|Winner (YG Entertainment)
The photo shows images of the bandmates with an outdoor pool on the background. YG hinted that the teaser, along with a prereleased photo of the boy band shooting a music video in Hawaii, indicates the new song will be a “cool summer song.”
Winner will continue its theme of “No. 4” in the upcoming release; revealing the album at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4, which will mark four months since its last release “Fate Number For.
