Winner to return with new album next month

Winner (YG Entertainment)

Boy band Winner on Monday set Aug. 4 as the release date for its next album.Its agency YG Entertainment uploaded teaser images along with the album‘s title “Our Twenty For” and the release date via its blog at www.yg-life.com.The photo shows images of the bandmates with an outdoor pool on the background. YG hinted that the teaser, along with a prereleased photo of the boy band shooting a music video in Hawaii, indicates the new song will be a “cool summer song.”Winner will continue its theme of “No. 4” in the upcoming release; revealing the album at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4, which will mark four months since its last release “Fate Number For.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)