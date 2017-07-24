FT Island to launch global tour to mark 10th anniversary

The concert “2017 FT Island Live [X] in Seoul” will be held on Aug. 26 and 27 to mark the beginning of the group’s world tour.
(FNC Entertainment)
FNC Entertainment said it will soon reveal other cities that the band will be touring.
Tickets for the concert will be made available on Interpark and Auction at 8 p.m. Thursday. Members of the group’s fan club Primadonna will have a chance to book the tickets on Interpark earlier at 8 p.m., Monday.
FT Island, which consists of Choi Jong-hoon, Lee Hong-ki, Song Seung-hyun, Lee Jae-jin and Choi Min-hwan, debuted in 2007 with the album “Cheerful Sensibility.”
