Korean president vows full support for PyeongChang Olympics

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday promised all-out efforts to help ensure the country's successful hosting of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in the eastern county of PyeongChang, noting the success of the games may bring hope to the local people.



"For the government, it will be the first major international event since its launch. And therefore, I believe the government too has an obligation to make it a success," Moon said.



The remarks were made in a ceremony held in PyeongChang to promote the Winter Olympic Games to be held Feb. 9-25, as well as the Paralympic Games slated for March 9-18, according to the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae.



"Up until now, the government has left the job to the organizing committee and Gangwon Province, but with 200 days left now, I promise the central government to join its forces to make PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games a complete success without fail," he said, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.



The president noted the upcoming games will likely mark a turnaround for the quadrennial event itself as it will be an environmentally friendly, advanced and cultural event.



"If we were to add another description, I would like to call it a healing event. Our people have been through a long period of turbulence caused by political issues, including the influence-peddling scandal. I wish we will offer a chance for the people and our nation to heal and again have hope by successfully hosting the Winter Olympic Games," Moon said.



Further ensuring and pledging his support for the games, the president accepted a new title as an honorary ambassador for the upcoming event.



Monday's event involved some 300 officials from the government, including the local organizing committee, and athletes, including former Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na, who is also an honorary ambassador for the PyeongChang Olympics. (Yonhap)