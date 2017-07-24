Homeplus joins latest Taiwanese dessert boom

|Models pose with the feng li su products available at Homeplus through Friday. (Homeplus)
The chain first introduced feng li su as a limited special item last September. The pineapple-flavored cake, which is one of Taiwan’s best-known desserts, sold out in two weeks during last year’s promotion.
This year, Homeplus has brought back pineapple feng li su and added a chocolate-coated variety. The company has also doubled the amount of feng li su available for the event.
The chocolate-covered feng li su is a new flavor that was developed by Homeplus and local manufacturers over the past six months.
According to Homeplus, both flavors contain 2.5 times more pineapple than other feng li su products.
The cakes will be available at 92 Homeplus stores nationwide through Friday. Each box of 18 cakes is priced at 8,990 won.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)