Injured Korean midfielder to return to EPL club this week

South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng will return to his English Premier League club this week and will concentrate on injury rehabilitation, the footballer's Seoul-based agency said Monday.



C2 Global said Ki will depart for the United Kingdom on Tuesday and will join Swansea City. The 28-year-old, however, will focus on rehabbing his right knee before the new EPL season kicks off next month, according to the agency.



Ki went under the knife after South Korea's World Cup qualifier against Qatar last month. The former Celtic and Sunderland man removed inflammation in the knee and took a rest during his stay in his homeland.



Ki dropped out of Swansea's preseason tour in the United States this month due to the injury. The Welsh club previously announced that the South Korean anchorman is very likely to miss the start of their EPL campaign.



Swansea, finishing 15th last season, will open their new EPL season with Southampton on Aug. 12.



Ki last season played 23 league matches for the Swans but had no goals. He joined Swansea in 2012. (Yonhap)

In this file photo taken on June 14, 2017, South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, located west of Seoul. (Yonhap)