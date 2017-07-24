Naver, state agency agree to promote Korean artists overseas

This composite image from Naver`s Hello! Artist website shows content introducing new South Korean visual artists. (Yonhap)

The Naver Cultural Foundation said Monday it has reached an agreement with a state-run cultural agency to produce English promotional materials for new and ambitious Korean visual artists.The agreement between the foundation and the Korea Arts Management Service calls for KAMS to translate content published on Naver's Hello! Artist website into English, the foundation said. The foundation is run by South Korea's largest Internet portal, Naver.The English content would then be published on The Artro, an international arts web magazine run by KAMS. First launched in June 2013, Naver's Hello! Artist has introduced 100 fast-rising South Korean artists."Through the collaboration, we will work to help artists introduced in Hello! Artist to expand overseas and to spread the influence of Koran visual arts," said Kim Ji-ah, head of the foundation's cultural business. (Yonhap)