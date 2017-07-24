Seoul stocks open lower on techs, steel

South Korean stocks opened lower Monday following losses from technology shares and steelmakers.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 2.87 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,447.19 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Tech shares mostly lost ground, with Samsung Electronics moving down 0.63 percent and LG Display losing 1.46 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix, on the other hand, added 0.98 percent.Steelmakers were also among losers, with top player POSCO decreasing 0.46 percent and No. 2 Hyundai Steel losing 1.9 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,117.75 won against the US dollar, up 0.45 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)