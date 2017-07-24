White House 'supports' sanctions bill on Russia, N. Korea, Iran

Sarah Sanders (Yonhap)

The White House "supports" a bill Congress is moving to place sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran, press secretary Sarah Sanders said Sunday.Sanders' remark comes a day after lawmakers at the House and Senate announced an agreement in negotiations to pass a bill aimed mainly at preventing President Donald Trump from unilaterally lifting sanctions on Russia.The revised version also calls for new sanctions on Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and the inclusion of sanctions that passed the House in May to punish the North for its missile and nuclear activities."The original piece of legislation was poorly written but we were able to work with the House and Senate," Sanders said on ABC's "This Week." "And the administration is happy with the ability to do that and make those changes that were necessary, and we support where the legislation is now."The House is scheduled to put the bill to a vote on Tuesday. If it passes, the Senate will hold another vote before sending the legislation to the president's desk for signing. (Yonhap)