White House 'supports' sanctions bill on Russia, N. Korea, Iran

Sanders' remark comes a day after lawmakers at the House and Senate announced an agreement in negotiations to pass a bill aimed mainly at preventing President Donald Trump from unilaterally lifting sanctions on Russia.
|Sarah Sanders (Yonhap)
"The original piece of legislation was poorly written but we were able to work with the House and Senate," Sanders said on ABC's "This Week." "And the administration is happy with the ability to do that and make those changes that were necessary, and we support where the legislation is now."
The House is scheduled to put the bill to a vote on Tuesday. If it passes, the Senate will hold another vote before sending the legislation to the president's desk for signing. (Yonhap)